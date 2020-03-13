COVID-19: Brazilian government aide who met US President Donald Trump tests positive

The press secretary of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Fabio Wajngarten, who met US President Donald Trump a few days ago, has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Wajngarten had met Trump in Florida and was in close proximity with him according to sources.

The Brazilian press secretary attended the dinner hosted by Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He also took a photo with the US President, Vice President Mike Pence, the sources said.

The White House said Donald Trump still has ''no plans'' to take a coronavirus test even though he’s come into contact with a Brazilian official who’s tested positive.

Others political figures who were exposed during Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to Florida, including two Republican senators, two Florida mayors, and the Miami motorcycle police officers who helped provide security for Bolsonaro, are now in voluntary quarantine.

Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days in a "tough" new effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has sparked a run on the stock market and is rapidly multiplying.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people.