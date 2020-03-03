Coronavirus scare hits Noida school: Premises closed, all exams cancelled

A private school in Noida has been shut after it was reported that one of the parents of the student tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Health authorities are conducting the necessary medical checks at the school premise and school management has cancelled all the exams except boards.

According to WION sources, the person from Delhi who has been detected with the coronavirus yesterday is a child’s father from a Noida school. He was present in a kid’s birthday party in Noida-several kids and parents from that school were there. That school has been shut for now.

Whoever was present at the party is being checked for infection. The school has postponed internal exams.

The death toll from the global coronavirus outbreak has surged to over 3,100 across the world. And at the moment — close to 90,441 people are infected globally.