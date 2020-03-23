Sensex falls 3,500 points as trade resumes;  Nifty loses over 1,000 points

Sell-off continued in the Indian stock markets as the BSE Sensex fell over 3,500 points after trade resumed on the exchanges after a 45-minute halt.

The Nifty on the National Stock Exchange also lost over 1,000 points to trade below the 8,000 mark.

At 11.05 a.m., Sensex was trading at 26,409, lower by 3,507 points from the previous close of 29,915.96.

It had opened at 27,608.80 and has so far touched a high of 27,900.83 and a low of 26,391 points.

The Nifty was trading at 7,723, lower by 1008 points.

The sell-off was on the back of the coronavirus crisis as several cities and states in India have been put under lockdown.

Asian stock exchange too traded in the red.

So far, over 380 confirmed cases of the disease have been reported in India and seven people in the country have lost their lives.