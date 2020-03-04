Coronavirus: Parents of Indian students in Iran ask govt to evacuate them immediately 

Parents of Indian students stuck in Iran are appealing to the government of India to evacuate them immediately.

They also said that their children in Iran are facing shortage of medical supplies and food amidst the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

More than 300 Indian students are stuck in Iran.

In Kashmir, parents of the students took out rallies and made an appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

With most classes being cancelled, the students are isolated to their hostel rooms.

The Indian government has promised to help all those who are stuck in Iran.

Addressing the media, Indian Health Minister Dr Harhsh Vardhan said that India was setting up testing labs for coronavirus in Iran. He also assured that all indians in iran would be taken care of and that nobody would be without any help.

As of now, over 2900 people are infected and 92 people have died due to coronavirus in Iran alone. Apart from 300 students, around 400 Indian fishermen appealed to the Indian embassy in Tehran to help.

The government of India has already set up seven labs in Iran and has guaranteed everybody's safety.

The Helpline Number for coronavirus: +91-11-23978046

The Helpline Email ID for coronavirus: ncov2019@gmail.com