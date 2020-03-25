J&K police punish lockdown violators by locking them up in tiny circles 

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, those who flouted the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir have been given a novel punishment by the state police.

The violators of the rules announced yesterday night have been made to sit in small circles drawn to maintain social distancing.

The novel punishment was meted out to those violating the lockdown rules.

The violators are seen sitting in small circles drawn for the purpose. The tiny circles are so small that those who are made to sit inside it cannot even stretch their legs.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for the next 21 days in the wake of the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The coronavirus tally has crossed the 500-mark in India with over 30 fresh cases getting reported from across the country on Tuesday.

The number now stands at 536.

The lockdown began at 12 am on March 25 and will run for the next three weeks.