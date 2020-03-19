Players slam French Open for rescheduling event without consulting them

French Open's decision to rescheduling their tennis season and postponing it to September amid the coronavirus outbreak received massive backlash as the organisers faced criticism.

Some players and tour organisers have slammed French Open's decision-making committee as the rescheduling without their consultation.

The French Open 2020, which was scheduled to be held from May 24 to June 7, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now take place from September 20 to October 4.

Roland-Garros' new dates created a stir as the season will begin just four days after US Open 2020 (though there are chances that the US Open could be postponed due to the global pandemic). The biggest issue for Roland-Garros will be the availability of star players.

Tennis player Vasek Pospisil who is also a member of the ATP player council told the New York Times that the decision "come(s) literally out of the blue" for the tour.

The Canadian tennis ace went on to express his anger calling the decision "insane" and said: "These are rough times, unprecedented times, and this just goes against the whole idea of the tour working together. We have a calendar.

"We have discussions and negotiations between the grand slams and the ATP. We are always trying to make it work for everybody, and they just haven't consulted the ATP, the players or the other tournaments.

"It's just a very selfish move. They are basically doing a power play right now, and it's quite arrogant."

Naomi Osaka took to twitter to question French Open for their decision:

The French Open 2020 will collide with some tournaments including the Laver Cup where Roger Federer has already committed his presence.

