Not since World War-II has Germany faced such a challenge: Chancellor Merkel on coronavirus pandemic

As Europe grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the fight against COVID-19 as the "biggest challenge since the second world war".

"The situation is serious. Take it seriously. Not since German reunification, no, not since the Second World War has our country faced a challenge that depends so much on our collective solidarity," the German Chancellor said.

The German chancellor's announcement comes as state and federal governments announced steps to boost medical capacity as the country battles mounting cases of coronavirus.

Germany has reported 12 deaths and 8,198 confirmed cases with the virus growing rapidly nationwide.

The country has closed bars, clubs, swimming pools and cinemas although it has kept supermarkets, banks and pharmacies open.

Meanwhile, Italy witnessed its highest jump in the number of deaths since February with 475 deaths in just the last 24 hours. It is also the highest single-day death toll of any nation since the first case was detected in China in December last year.

As the death toll surpasses over 100 in the United Kingdom, Britain announced the closure of all schools and placed 20,000 troops on standby in efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus.