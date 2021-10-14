Morning news brief: Origin of COVID-19, Norway attack, and more

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Oct 14, 2021, 08:51 AM(IST)

File photo Photograph:( WION )

Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief

At least five people have been killed and several have been injured in a bow and arrow attack in Norway.The World Health Organization (WHO) has selected its panel to investigate the origin of COVID-19, saying it is the 'last chance' to do so. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that battle-hardened terrorists from Iraq and Syria are "actively" entering Afghanistan.

Norway: Police says several people killed in bow and arrow attack

At least five people have been killed and several have been injured in a bow and arrow attack in Norway.

WHO says it is 'last chance' to find origin of COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) has selected its panel to investigate the origin of COVID-19, saying it is the 'last chance' to do so. 

Suicides among children in Japan at record high during pandemic: Report

Child suicides in Japan are the highest they have been in more than four decades, local media have reported, citing the country's education ministry.

Iraq, Syria terrorists actively entering Afghanistan: Vladimir Putin 

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that battle-hardened terrorists from Iraq and Syria are "actively" entering Afghanistan.

Watch | Gravitas: Can nuclear power solve climate change?

