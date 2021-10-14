Norway: Police says several people killed in bow and arrow attack

At least five people have been killed and several have been injured in a bow and arrow attack in Norway.

Refusing to rule out terrorism as a motive, the police said that a 37-year-old Danish was arrested as the suspect for the attack.

It took place in the Kongsberg area that has a population of 28,000 and is only 68 km from Norway's capital Oslo.

Also read | Violent clashes reported as pandemic restrictions are lifted in Norway

The police issued a statement saying ''We decided to confirm this information because many rumours were circulating on social networks about the perpetrator of the attack, some [implicating] people who have no connection with these serious acts.''

Prime Minister Erna Solberg said ''I understand that many people are afraid, but it's important to emphasise that the police are now in control.''

Also see | The Utoya massacre: Norway marks decade since worst post-war attack

This is the worst death toll in any attack in Norway since 2011. The country rarely experiences such violence.

An extremist called Anders Behring Brevik had killed 77 people 10 years ago in Norway's worst massacre since World War II.

He had set off a bomb in Oslo next to the office of the country's prime minister and went on a shooting spree at Utoya's summer camp.