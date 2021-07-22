The Utoya massacre: Norway marks decade since worst post-war attack

Summer camp

Breivik took the ferry to Utoya island some 40 kilometres northwest of Oslo, site of an annual summer camp for hundreds of members of the Workers Youth League (AUF), affiliated with the centre-left Labour Party.

At 5:17 pm he stepped off the MS Thorbjorn, a small boat used by the AUF to ferry people across the lake.

He immediately shot long-time camp organiser Monica Bosei -- also known as Mother Utoya -- and an off-duty policeman in charge of security.

Armed with a Ruger rifle and a Glock pistol, Breivik roamed the island, tracking down distraught young people and posing as a policeman who had come to protect them in order to gain their trust.

He killed 13 people in the island's hilltop cafeteria, another 10 youths holding hands along a "path of love" running along the shore and 14 more near a small shed housing a water pump.

In total 189 shell casings were collected from the 72 minutes of the massacre.

(Photograph:AFP)