Violent clashes reported as pandemic restrictions are lifted in Norway

On Sunday, dozens of violent incidents occurred in Norway as a result of the government's rapid removal of all COVID-19 limitations.

Norway declared on Friday that all pandemic restrictions would be lifted on Saturday.

At least 50 fights or disruptions broke out throughout the evening as people gathered in the streets to celebrate.

According to Norwegian media, police were dispatched to a number of instances, including a guy wielding a machete on a bus in Oslo.

The Norwegian government stated on Friday that most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions would be lifted on Saturday, resuming normalcy in the 5.3 million-strong country.

"It has been 561 days since we introduced the toughest measures in Norway in peacetime," Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Friday at a news conference. "Now the time has come to return to a normal daily life."

Hundreds of Norwegians took part in rowdy celebrations that began on Saturday afternoon and lasted until the early hours of Sunday.

Unrest was recorded in various locations, including the southern city of Bergen and the central city of Trondheim, according to police, but the situation in Oslo was the worst.

