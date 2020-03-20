Morning News Brief: Nirbhaya convicts hanging, coronavirus in Pakistan and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

All four convicts in Nirbhaya case hanged in Tihar jail

All four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma were hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail amid high security.

China reports no new cases of coronavirus for second consecutive day

The death toll in the country from the virus currently stands at 3,248 even as Italy became the new epicentre of the virus with 3,405 on Thursday.

Pakistan: Sharp rise in coronavirus cases as 453 test positive

Earlier on Wednesday, the country reported its first two coronavirus fatalities from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Watch: How the world is dealing with social isolation during Wuhan Coronavirus

Watch: PM Modi's 9-point action plan for India to fight the Wuhan Coronavirus

English Football Association extends halt on Premier League and EFL until April 30 amid coronavirus

The English Premier League's play has been postponed until at least April 30, the governing bodies are prepared to extend the current season indefinitely due to the global pandemic spread.