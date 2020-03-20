Pakistan: Sharp rise in coronavirus cases as 453 test positive

Pakistan witnessed a huge rise in the number of coronavirus cases after 453 were tested positive, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the country reported its first two coronavirus fatalities from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The maximum number of cases on Thursday were confirmed in Balochistan as the tally of infected people spiked to 76, The Dawn reported.

Sindh continues to remain in the worst-affected region with 245 positive cases. In Punjab, the number of confirmed cases rose from 33 to 78, the report added.

Army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Army was fully prepared to work with the civil administration in dealing with the COVID-19.

"Medical facilities of armed forces will be available in case of emergency," he said.

On Thursday, Pakistan shut down the Wagah border with India for two weeks. The country's western border with Iran and Afghanistan has already been closed.

Prime Minister's Advisor on Health Zafar Mirza said that the country's doctors would be trained by Chinese through video-conferencing.

Pakistan has banned public gatherings, closed educational institutions till April 5 and also limited international flight operations to Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.