English Football Association extends halt on Premier League and EFL until April 30 amid coronavirus

The English Premier League's play has been postponed until at least April 30, the governing bodies are prepared to extend the current season indefinitely due to the global pandemic spread.

Initially, the play was suspended until April 3 after an emergency meeting was called post Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's testing positive of the novel coronavirus.

The London based team has shut down two of its training centres for a deep clean, they said: "Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening."

Chelsea striker Callum Hudson-Odoi was tested positive of the novel coronavirus forcing the whole squad into quarantine.

In a joint statement by Premier League, the English Football League (EFL) and the English Football Association (FA) they said that health of the players and staff is their priority, it read: "The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority. We will continue to follow Government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow."

UK's London is currently under lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak.

The official death toll in Britain from the virus reached 104 on Wednesday, up from 71 the previous day, with London the epicentre of the outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who on Wednesday ordered schools to close at the end of the week, had already urged people to limit social contact, work from home where possible and only make essential journeys.