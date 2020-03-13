Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus, Premier League to hold emergency meeting

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, this has forced the first-team squad and the coaching staff into self-isolation.

Mikel Arteta was disappointed by the results, he said: "This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed."

Arteta's testing has forced Premier League to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to decide over the continuity of the league.

The Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding fixtures after Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19



The London based team has shut down two of its training centres for a deep clean, they said: "Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening."

They released a statement after Arteta was tested positive: "Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the government was considering cancelling sporting events in the United Kingdom, but was not ready to do so yet.

But the news of Arteta's positive test could force the Premier League to cancel English top-flight matches.

Mikel Arteta is the second big name in the world of football to have tested positive, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was tested positive on Thursday.

Earlier, Brendan Rodgers said that few players of Leicester City showed signs of coronavirus, and have been "kept away from the squad".

Spanish giants Real Madrid on Thursday stated that all the members of their squad have been quarantined after a member of Real Madrid's basketball team was tested positive for coronavirus. Since Real Madrid's basketball and football team share the same facility in Ciudad Real Madrid, the club has taken a precautionary step and quarantined the members of basketball and football team on immediate basis.

UEFA Champions League, Europa League face major cancellation threat. Serie A and La Liga have suspended their play for a brief moment to contain the outbreak and it seems like Premier League might just be the next target.