Morning news brief: Myanmar coup has killed over 130, Australia to continue using AstraZeneca vaccines, and more

Here are the biggest news stories of the morning: UN says over 130 people have been killed in Myanmar since the coup. In the world of vaccines, Australia has decided not to ban AstraZeneca vaccine amid scares of side effects while Thai PM received the first shot of the same vaccine. The UK is expected to announce an increase in its nuclear stockpile today. This, and more below - click on the headline to read the full story.

138 killed in Myanmar's anti-coup protests since February 1: UN

EU considers getting Russia's Sputnik V to boost vaccination: Report

Australia to continue using AstraZeneca vaccine despite upheaval in Europe

'North Korea will be watching': Kim Jong Un's sister warns US ahead of Austin, Blinken's visit to Seoul

UK to increase nuclear weapons stockpile with eye on Russia, China: Reports

Promising people vaccine shots and cash payments, Biden kicks off stimulus tour

Global COVID-19 caseload tops 120 million

Thai PM gets first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine after safety scare