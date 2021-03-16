EU considers getting Russia's Sputnik V to boost vaccination: Report

According to a Reuters report, the European Union is turning to Russia's Sputnik V to get its mass vaccination efforts back on track.

EU governments are considering talks with Sputnik V developers, the report said. The Russian will start taking requests from EU states to start the vaccination process.

Hungary and Slovakia have already bought the Russian shots, and the Czech Republic is interested, according to reports.

EU has been heavily criticised by citizens and health workers of various countries for its slow vaccine roll-out. Europe has been witnessing a third wave of coronavirus infections with Italy intensifying lockdowns and hospitals in Paris overloaded even as Germany has warned of a third wave.

The European Union has signed deals with six western vaccine makers and is talks with two more.

The bloc has approved four vaccines so far but production glitches have slowed down inoculation campaigns which began on December 27.

Russia's trade with the EU has been hamstrung by sanctions over the years.

The sanctions were imposed on Russia over its annexation of Crimea and intervention in eastern Ukraine. However, the vaccine deal might also divide the European Union over cooperation with the Kremlin.