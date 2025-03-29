The powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 caused a hotel infinity pool to spill over in China's Yunnan Province. Dramatic footage shows the water sweeping away people as they tried to escape.

In India, Mumbai and Delhi have increased security in response to warnings of potential Hindu-Muslim riots, arson, and bomb blasts during the upcoming Eid celebrations.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticised a Turkish student after her visa was revoked for allegedly engaging in activism, stating that student visas are for academic purposes.

Lastly, former Bangladesh cricket captain Tamim Iqbal has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing an angioplasty following a heart attack.

Terrifying footage from China's Yunan Province shows the moment when the massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake on Friday (Mar 28) caused a hotel rooftop infinity pool to spill down, with a massive wave striking dozens of people as they ran for their lives.

In India's Mumbai and Delhi, security has been beefed up after local police received a warning on social media that "Hindu-Muslim riots, arson and blasts," may happen during Eid celebrations on March 31 and April 1.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday (March 28) that America gives student visa to "study and get a degree" and not "to become a social activist". This was after the visa of a Turkish student Rumeysa Ozturkwas was revoked after she allegedly engaged in activities beyond the scope of her student visa.

Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has been discharged from the hospital, four days after suffering a heart attack. The veteran cricketer, who underwent angioplasty surgery on last Monday (March 24), will remain under medical supervision in the coming weeks, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

