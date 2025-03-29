In India's Mumbai, security has been beefed up after local police received a warning on social media that "Hindu-Muslim riots, arson and blasts," may happen during Eid celebrations on March 31 and April 1.

According to a PTI news agency report, the warning was issued for some areas, including "areas like Dongri".

What did the warning say?

Tagging Navi Mumbai police's handle, the person warned that "some illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani infiltrators" may undertake such illegal activities.

The warning was received on Thursday (Mar 28) morning. It warned the Mumbai police to stay alert "on March 31-April 1,2025, during Eid," as "some illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani infiltrators, who stay in the areas like Dongri may incite Hindu-Muslim riots, arson, and bomb blasts".

Responding to the warning on X, Navi Mumbai police said: "Thank you for contacting Navi Mumbai Police, please send your mobile number for further information regarding your tweet."

As per the Free Press Journal, a cyber cell investigation has been launched to trace the person behind the X posts.

Security heightened

Across the metropolis, security has been tightened by the Mumbai police in light of the alarming warning. Patrolling has been increased in areas like Dogri, reports PTI, citing an official. Nothing untoward or suspicious has been reported, yet it added.

"Apart from Mumbai police personnel, the Crime Branch, the Anti Terrorism Squad and Special Branch are also on heightened vigil," added the report, quoting the unnamed official.

Delhi also at risk?

As per a HT report, the same person who warned the Mumbai police has also sent out a message to police in the Indian national capital Delhi and its Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The anonymous person warned that during Eid on March 31–April 1 as "some illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani Muslims may cause Hindu-Muslim riots or bomb blasts in Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Jahangirpuri".

(With inputs from agencies)