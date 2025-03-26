In a move aimed at economically weaker Muslim families, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ initiative on Tuesday. The campaign, which began in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, seeks to reach 32 lakh beneficiaries across the country, offering them special Eid kits.

What’s inside the Eid Kits?

Each kit contains essentials for Eid celebrations, including vermicelli, dates, dry fruits and sugar. For women, the kits include fabric for suits, while men receive kurta-pyjamas. The estimated cost per kit is between ₹500 and ₹600 as reported by ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP Minority Morcha distributes 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits to poor Muslims.



National President of BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui says, "PM Narendra Modi participates in the celebrations of every festival and in the happiness of everyone. We are making efforts to…"

Political undertones ahead of Bihar elections

With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, the initiative is seen as part of the BJP’s outreach efforts. Bihar, which has 243 assembly seats, is currently governed by the NDA, comprising the BJP and Janata Dal (United). In the 2020 election, the NDA secured 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan won 110.

BJP’s minority outreach strategy

The initiative is led by BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui, who stated that similar distribution drives would be organised for other minority communities during their respective festivals.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that he is the guardian of 140 crore Indians and he takes part in all festivals. He participates in Christmas, Easter, Baisakhi and sends 'chadar' for offering at Nizamuddin Dargah and Ajmer Sharif," Siddiqui said.

A total of 32,000 BJP workers will be involved in delivering the kits, targeting 32,000 mosques as part of the distribution plan. District-level Eid Milan events are also on the agenda.

