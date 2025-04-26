Indian security officials have initiated the probe into the Pahalgam terror attack and have also intensified anti-terror operations in south Kashmir, using drones and choppers to continue surveillance of the area. Meanwhile, a link has been established between Pakistan and the Phalagam terrorists. Follow our live blog here.

Pope Francis, the head of the worldwide Catholic Church, will be laid to rest today.

Pakistan 'link' established with Pahalgam horror when terrorists brutally killed 26 tourists

A Pakistan link has been established with the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were brutally killed, WION has learned from a source. In the aftermath of the dastardly attack, India briefed foreign diplomats on Pakistan's involvement on Thursday, the source said.

Trump calls Pahalgam attack a 'bad one,' downplays India-Pakistan turmoil: 'Have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Apr 25) reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 civilians. Calling the attack a "bad one," he sought to downplay the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, saying the two countries "will figure it out, one way or the other."

Pahalgam terror attack: Iran offers to mediate amid tensions between 'brotherly neighbours' India and Pakistan

Amid the threat of a possible war between India and Pakistan, Iran on Friday (Apr 25) offered to mediate between the "brotherly neighbours".

Pope Francis' final journey: World leaders to bid farewell to 'pope of the slums'

Pope Francis, the head of the worldwide Catholic Church, will be laid to rest on Saturday (Apr 26) in Rome. Pope Francis passed away on April 21, aged 88. He died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure, less than a month after returning home from five weeks in hospital battling double pneumonia.

WATCH: Kyiv mayor suggests land compromise for peace after deadly Russian attack



In an interview with BBC, Kyiv Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, suggested that Ukraine might have to cede territory to Russia as part of a temporary peace deal. His comments came after a deadly Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv resulted in 12 deaths and over 80 injuries, marking one of the most devastating assaults on the Ukrainian capital city in recent months.