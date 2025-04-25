Pope Francis, the head of the worldwide Catholic Church, will be laid to rest on Saturday (Apr 26) in Rome. Pope Francis passed away on April 21, aged 88. He died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure, less than a month after returning home from five weeks in hospital battling double pneumonia.

Advertisment

Pope Francis' funeral will take place at 10:00 am (0800 GMT) on Saturday in the square in front of St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. His body will be placed in a wooden coffin before the funeral and then placed in two other coffins that fit inside one another, each made of different types of wood, at his burial site.

Read More | Trump mocked Biden for seating arrangement at Queen's farewell: Will he be upset with his seat at Pope's funeral?

The schedule for the funeral is as follows:

Advertisment

07:45 GMT - 11:00 GMT: Pope Francis’ funeral mass and ceremonies in St. Peter's Basilica and Square.

10:00 GMT onwards: Pope Francis's casket transported for burial at St. Mary Major Basilica.

12:00 GMT: Mass at Buenos Aires Cathedral and march around Plaza de Mayo.

Where will Pope Francis be buried?

The Vatican announced that at least 130 foreign delegations had confirmed their attendance for the event, including 50 heads of state and 10 monarchs. After the funeral mass on Saturday, Pope Francis will be buried outside the Vatican in St. Mary Major, a basilica in Rome. He will be the first pope in more than five centuries to be buried there.

Advertisment

Read More | US Cardinal accused of covering up sexual abuse cases will close Pope Francis’ coffin

List of leaders attending the Pope's funeral

United States President Donald Trump



Indian President Droupadi Murmu



Prince William



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer



Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos



Argentina President Javier Milei



Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva



UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres



French President Emmanuel Macron



German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz



Hungary President Tamas Sulyok



Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban



Read More | 'Justkilled DaPope Vance': JD Vance calls meeting Pope Francis before his death 'pretty crazy' — internet agrees

How will new Pope be elected?