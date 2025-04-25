US Cardinal accused in a sexual abuse case will play a key role in the ceremonies to close Pope Francis' coffin on his burial day on Saturday. Cardinal Roger Mahony, the retired Archbishop of Los Angeles, is accused of allegedly shielding several accused priests in 1980s. He is among nine cardinals who will take part in the burial ceremony of the Pope at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. Pope Francis passed away on April 21, aged 88. His funeral will take place on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Holy See said that Mahony was involved because he was the most senior cardinal priest available to take part in the ceremonies. However, the advocates for sexual abuse victims have slammed the inclusion of Roger Mahony in the ceremony. Mahony led the Los Angeles archdiocese from 1985 to 2011.

What is Mahony accused of?

In 2013, the release of the Church files in connection with a lawsuit claimed that Mahony failed to remove clerks accused of sexual abuse. Moreover, he and another official allegedly shielded several accused priests and sent them for treatment to psychiatrists known to be friendly to the church. Mahony apologised after the release of the files "for my own failure to protect fully the children and youth entrusted into my care." He had called the abuse "a terrible sin and crime."

The Los Angeles archdiocese reached a $660 million civil settlement in 2007 with more than 500 victims of child molestation. Last year, another $880 million as a settlement was paid to 1,353 victims in cases going back decades.

Anne Barrett Doyle of the group Bishop Accountability, which has tracked Catholic clergy abuse for decades, told Reuters, "Shame on him for participating in the public rites for Pope Francis, and shame on the College of Cardinals for allowing him to do so."

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles described Mahony’s official role in the ceremonies as a blessing in a statement to CNN.

“Cardinal Mahony is our Archbishop Emeritus. He retired in 2011 as Archbishop of Angeles and has continued his ministry in our Archdiocese as a retired archbishop. He has always been in good standing,” the archdiocese said.

