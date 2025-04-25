After India's order for Pakistanis to leave the country within 48 hours, Indian women married to Pakistani men are facing the worst hit. The decision to halt all types of visas for Pakistani nationals came after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives. Many of the Indian citizens having families abroad now have been forced to pack their bags and leave India.

One of such Indian woman, who was married to a Pakistani man, has claimed that her husband has lost ₹ 1 lakh in bus tickets for her.

"We are told to leave within 48 hours. How is it possible? Attari is 900 km from Jodhpur. We weren't getting buses. My husband had to bear a loss of Rs 1 lakh for the tickets," the woman said, India Today reported.

Another woman said that her passport is Indian - but she is "half-Pakistani" and now she is facing the consequences of the order by the Indian Home Ministry after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

She said that she was a on a visit to India just for four days when the attack happened and now she is rushing back after the orders to leave the country.

"Only the perpetrators must be punished. The common people must not be punished. We left our crying parents behind Whoever did this attack has not read the Quran. Islam does not teach this," she said, India Today reported.

(With inputs from agencies)