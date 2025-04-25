In a move to express solidarity and protest against the horrific Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam terror attack that shook the whole world, several markets in the national capital Delhi will remain shut on Friday (April 25).

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) announced 'Delhi bandh' on Friday, with over 100 markets likely to remain closed in response.

On Thursday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) confirmed the news, as it called for a "complete shutdown" of commercial businesses in the national capital.

“The brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of innocent citizens, has deeply shaken the trading community. As a tribute to the victims and in solidarity with national efforts against terrorism, Delhi’s trade bodies have called for a peaceful market bandh on Friday,” CAIT said in an official statement.

On Thursday, more than 100 trade associations also wore black armbands and gathered at Connaught Place to protest.

Meanwhile, CTI Vice President Rahul Adlakha said that traders are expressing strong dissatisfaction.

Which markets are closed?

Several markets are supporting 'Delhi bandh' today, including Sadar Bazar, Bhagirath Place, Gandhinagar, Naya Bazar, Khari Baoli, Chawri Bazar, Hindustan Mercantile (Chandni Chowk), Jama Masjid, and Hauz Qazi, according to the organisation's statement.

While, traders from major commercial hubs including Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Place, Rajouri Garden, and Sarojini Nagar participated in the candle march on Thursday.

Traders in Khan Market closed their shops at 7:30 pm on Thursday to participate in the march, as they wore black headbands and observed a minute's silence in tribute to the people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack.

What is open?

As there is no official announcement from the Delhi government or Delhi police, the 'bandh' will not affect banks and other government offices in the national capital.

Moreover, shops and service provider can continue their work as normal if they choose to. Otherwise, those who want to participate in the bandh can close their shops.

Delhi Metro and other public transport are also working normally as usual.

