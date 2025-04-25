After the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam scarred the nation, a group of women travellers have posted a video undermining the impact of the incident. The video has enraged many, for their 'optimism' which looks more insensitive.

They are seen trivialising the attack in Kashmir's scenic tourist hotspot that has sent shockwaves in the country. Kin of the victims are yet to come to terms with what transpired. While the mortal remains have reached home, the funeral service and last rites are being carried out by relatives.

Secular “heartless” women of India said "CHOTA BOHOT CHALTA HI REHTA HAI KOI BAAT NAHI SAB KASHMIR AAO"



shame.#PahalgamTerroristAttack #KashmirAttack #Pahalgam

But this video is serving no purpose; it's doing more harm than good. In hope of motivating people not to abandon the valley, the women in the video are seen saying 'kuch thodi si gadbad hui hai yahan, Pahalgam mein', which translates to there has been a little disturbance here in Pahalgam.

To make things worse, another woman from the same group said, 'a little here and there will keep happening,' hinting at one of the most gruesome terror attacks in recent times, which claimed the lives of at least 26 innocents.

To give a little hope, probably the only acceptable part of the video was where one says, 'the people of Kashmir are kind and hospitable.'

They may have assumed to be brave for accomplishing the feat to be in Kashmir days after the attack. But true bravery would have been if words were chosen carefully to speak of an incident that had families shattered, kids orphaned, and has left a country grieving.