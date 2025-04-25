Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Saifullah Kasuri in a video statement has denied involvement in the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives on 22 April 2025.

Advertisment

Saifullah Kasuri claims innocence

The LeT senior commander claims that he did not instigate the terrorist attack.

Also read | Who is Saifullah Kasuri? Suspected mastermind of J&K Pahalgam Terror Attack

Advertisment

Appearing visibly shaken in the footage, Kasuri declared himself innocent, accusing the Indian media of falsely implicating him and alleging a broader conspiracy to derail Pakistan's development.

Watch what he said here:

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri says these men arent theirs..



Denies role in #PahalgamTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/kb3hZzHAHW — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) April 24, 2025

Advertisment

However, Kasuri’s denials stand in stark contrast to his prior statements, including a widely circulated threat he issued just before the attack. He had declared that "Kashmir will soon be integrated with Pakistan."

Also read | Cast From The Past: Pahalgam attack, Chittisinghpura horror — monstrous 'targeted killings' in the Valley, a US visit coincidence

Indian intelligence agencies have identified Kasuri as a key conspirator in the Pahalgam attack and a top strategist for the LeT and its proxy group, The Resistance Front (TRF) — active in the Kashmir Valley — which has taken credit for the attack that killed at least 27 people. He is also believed to be a close associate of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed.

PM Modi's 'punishment beyond imagination' warning

Kasuri's denial comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Apr 24) issued a fierce warning to the perpetrators and their backers. Speaking at a public rally in Madhubani, Bihar, the Prime Minister said, "Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world that India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth".

"I want to say in very clear words that the terrorists who carried out this attack and those who conspired in it will receive a punishment bigger than they can imagine," he stressed.