India-Pak standoff: How ISRO strengthens national security through space capabilities

Produced by Tarun Mishra

Tarun Mishra
Apr 25, 2025, 03:48 PM

Satellite-Based Surveillance and Reconnaissance

ISRO operates a fleet of earth observation satellites, including the Cartosat series, that provide high-resolution imagery. These satellites help monitor border regions and track military infrastructure and troop movement, offering critical real-time intelligence support to the Indian armed forces.

Navigation Support Through IRNSS/NavIC

India’s regional satellite navigation system, NavIC (Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System), enhances the accuracy of missile targeting and troop movement. Unlike GPS, NavIC is controlled by India, ensuring uninterrupted access during conflict situations.

Secure Communication via GSAT Satellites

ISRO’s GSAT series of communication satellites provide encrypted, high-bandwidth communication channels for the armed forces. This ensures uninterrupted command and control functions during operations, even in remote or contested environments.

Missile Guidance and Tracking Support

Satellites play a key role in guiding India’s long-range missile systems, including Agni and BrahMos. ISRO's infrastructure enables precise trajectory tracking and mission control, supporting the country’s strategic deterrence posture.

Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Capability

In 2019, India demonstrated its ASAT capability by destroying one of its own satellites in low-earth orbit under "Mission Shakti." This test showcased India's ability to neutralise enemy satellites, a critical asset in space-based warfare scenarios.

Disaster Monitoring and Support for Civil Defence

ISRO's satellites also provide early warning systems for floods, cyclones, and landslides. These systems are vital for civil defence readiness and infrastructure protection in times of conflict or national emergencies.

Collaboration with Armed Forces for Space Command

India has established the Defence Space Agency (DSA), which works alongside ISRO to integrate space assets into military strategy. This coordination enables swift response capabilities and strengthens India’s position in space-based defence operations.

Photo Credit : Reuters