India-Pak standoff: How ISRO strengthens national security through space capabilities
Produced by Tarun Mishra
ISRO operates a fleet of earth observation satellites, including the Cartosat series, that provide high-resolution imagery. These satellites help monitor border regions and track military infrastructure and troop movement, offering critical real-time intelligence support to the Indian armed forces.
India’s regional satellite navigation system, NavIC (Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System), enhances the accuracy of missile targeting and troop movement. Unlike GPS, NavIC is controlled by India, ensuring uninterrupted access during conflict situations.
ISRO’s GSAT series of communication satellites provide encrypted, high-bandwidth communication channels for the armed forces. This ensures uninterrupted command and control functions during operations, even in remote or contested environments.
Satellites play a key role in guiding India’s long-range missile systems, including Agni and BrahMos. ISRO's infrastructure enables precise trajectory tracking and mission control, supporting the country’s strategic deterrence posture.
In 2019, India demonstrated its ASAT capability by destroying one of its own satellites in low-earth orbit under "Mission Shakti." This test showcased India's ability to neutralise enemy satellites, a critical asset in space-based warfare scenarios.
ISRO's satellites also provide early warning systems for floods, cyclones, and landslides. These systems are vital for civil defence readiness and infrastructure protection in times of conflict or national emergencies.
India has established the Defence Space Agency (DSA), which works alongside ISRO to integrate space assets into military strategy. This coordination enables swift response capabilities and strengthens India’s position in space-based defence operations.