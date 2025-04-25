India's Border Security Force (BSF) constable was detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the international border near Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday. The officials have made efforts to secure his release, but they didn't get any reply from Pakistan.

The constable has been identified as Purnab Kumar Shaw. As per reports, officials have said that he was in uniform and carrying his service rifle when the incident occurred. He was helping farmers as a Kisan Guard unit of the BSF, facilitating and protecting Indian farmers cultivating land along the zero line.

Media reports have mentioned that he moved ahead to rest under the shade, unintentionally crossing the international boundary. He was taken into custody by Pakistani forces.

The incident has become crucial amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26, mostly tourists.

Family seeks information on son

Sahu hails from the Harisabha area of Rishra in Hooghly, West Bengal. His father, Bholanath Sahu, said that the commanding officer of his son's battalion had called him up over the phone on Thursday night and said that a "flag meeting was being held" between officers of the BSF and Pak Rangers to secure his safe release. But so far, there's no update.

"My son is serving the country and I am sure all efforts will be made to secure his safe release. I am yet to get any more information on my son's whereabouts," the father said, adding that his son had come home for Holi and had gone back to work about three weeks back.

Shaw's wife Rajni appealed to the government to ensure the safe return of her husband. "I came to know from one of his colleagues who just informed me that he has been held by Pakistani soldiers and that flag meetings were going on to bring him back. I would appeal to the state and Union government to ensure that my husband returns home safely at the earliest," she told reporters on Thursday evening.