The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted the exercise 'Aakraman', large-scale combat drills across the central sector amid war-like escalation with Pakistan in the aftermath of the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack. The Indian Air Force (IAF) flexed its muscles, showcasing its frontline fighter fleet led by the Rafale jets. The Hindi word 'Aakraman' means attack.

IAF jets also included Su-30 MKIs. The operation aims to enhance joint strike capabilities and air dominance, using state-of-the-art weapon systems designed for air-to-air and air-to-ground engagement.

However, this is a "routine exercise", a source told news agency PTI, but amid the ongoing circumstances, the exercises have become significant.

The IAF currently operates two squadrons of the Rafale aircraft, one based out of Ambala air base and the other in West Bengal.

"The cutting-edge technology fighter jets are carrying out complex missions involving ground attack and electronic warfare drills," defence sources were quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"The assets of the Indian Air Force have been moved from multiple airbases, including from the eastern side," the sources added.

India conducts war drill exercise 'Aakraman': INS Vikrant deployed in Arabian sea @Mohammed11Saleh brings you this report pic.twitter.com/xVHoUpODax — WION (@WIONews) April 24, 2025

IAF's dominance in South Asia

With jets like Rafale and Su-30 and advanced weapons like the Meteor air-to-air missiles, the Indian air force holds a significant edge in the South Asian region, especially against its arch-rival neighbour Pakistan.

In 2019, the Indian Air Force successfully carried out strikes inside Pakistan to avenge the Pulwama attack. India had used Mirage 2000, but since then, India has acquired Rafale and S-400 air defence system.

Recently, India approved the purchase of 26 Rafale fighter jets from France for its navy, two people aware of the decision told news agency Reuters. A move aimed at deterring threats in the neighbourhood from China and Pakistan.

India plans to buy 22 single-seater and four twin-seater fighters, made by France's Dassault Aviation in a deal which would boost the Asian country's defence ties with its second-largest arms supplier.