A controversy has broken out over US President Donald Trump's seating arrangement at Pope Francis' funeral mass, that will be held on Saturday. Pope Francis passed away on April 21, aged 88.

As per a report on DailyMail, Trump is expected to get a 'third-tier seat' despite being among the first to confirm that he would be attending the service. Trump would miss the front row because as per precedence front row would be given to Catholic royalty. Reports also suggest that the seating arrangement is not in order of importance but according to alphabetical order — in French. Thus, the US President may have to sit between African leaders and near French President Emmanuel Macron. Reports say that the arrangement as per Italian alphabetical order would have seen Trump and Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy sitting uncomfortably close together.

Catholic royals will be seated in the front row, followed by non-Catholic royals, including Prince William. World leaders, heads of states and other foreign dignitaries will sit behind them.

It is noteworthy to recall that Trump had mocked his predecessor Joe Biden for being seated at the rear at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral three years ago. He said that Biden's 14th row seat showed there was 'no respect' for the US anymore and alleged that if he was president he would have been moved closer to the front. It remains to be seen if Trump is displeased or irked by the seating arrangement.

Many foreign leaders and at least 130 foreign delegations will attend Saturday's ceremony, including Indian President Droupadi Murmu. Th Indian delegation also includes Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State George Kurian and Goa's Deputy Speaker Joshua Peter De Souza. They have departed for Vatican City this morning.

How will new Pope be elected?

After the funeral, there are nine days of official mourning, known as the “novendiali.” During this period, cardinals arrive in Rome to participate in a conclave to elect the next pope.The cardinals will vote in secret sessions, and the ballots will be burned in a special stove after each session. Black smoke will indicate that no pope has been elected, while white smoke will indicate that the cardinals have chosen the next head of the Catholic Church.

