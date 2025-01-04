A New York judge has set US President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing for his hush-money case on Jan 10, just days before he’s set to take office. The judge rejected his request to dismiss the case after his election victory in November.

Trump hush money trial: Judge sets sentencing date but signals no jail time

A New York judge has scheduled the sentencing of Donald Trump in the hush-money case for January 10, just over a week before he is set to take office. Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw Trump’s trial last year, rejected a request from the president-elect to dismiss the case following his victory in the November election.

China HMPV scare: Beijing confirms infection surge, calls it 'annual winter occurrence'

Beijing on Friday (Jan 3) reacted to the reports of rising cases of Human Metapneumovirus, or HMPV in China, downplaying it as an annual seasonal reoccurrence. A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed the surge while talking to the media, blaming it on the “winter season.”

Intense negotiations, call from Trump: What went down before Mike Johnson's reelection as US speaker

Mike Johnson retained his position as speaker of the US House of Representatives on Friday (January 3), but his victory margin in the first round of voting was extremely narrow. After extensive negotiations, two Republican members switched their votes, with one reporting a call from Donald Trump himself.

Dense fog brings Delhi to a standstill: Flight operations disrupted, over 50 trains delayed

Northern India experienced severe disruptions for the second day as dense fog led to reduced visibility and delays in transportation. Zero visibility was recorded at airports in Srinagar, Chandigarh, Agra, Lucknow, Amritsar, Hindon, and Gwalior.

