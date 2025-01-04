Northern India experienced severe disruptions for the second day as dense fog led to reduced visibility and delays in transportation.

Zero visibility was recorded at airports in Srinagar, Chandigarh, Agra, Lucknow, Amritsar, Hindon, and Gwalior.

Travel Delays

More than 90 flights were delayed at Delhi airport this morning. Many airlines also issued travel advisories. IndiGo Airlines in a post said, "Departures and arrivals at Delhi Airport are currently on hold due to reduced visibility. Once operations resume, flights may still encounter delays due to airside congestion."

#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures and arrivals at #DelhiAirport are currently on hold due to reduced visibility. Please stay updated on your flight status https://t.co/IEBbuCsa3e. Once operations resume, flights may still encounter delays due to airside congestion. (1/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 3, 2025

Rail services are also facing significant delays with more than 50 trains running late. The New Delhi Vande Bharat Express was delayed by over four hours, while Varanasi Vande Bharat Express faced a 14-hour delay.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense fog in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana over the coming days.

Drop in temperature

Temperatures in Delhi dropped to 10 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. The fog is likely to persist until January 8. Light rain is expected on January 6. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the "Very Unhealthy" category, exceeding 240.

According to IMD guidelines, a "cold day" is declared when minimum temperatures fall below 10 degrees Celsius and deviate by at least 4.5 degrees Celsius from normal levels.

(With inputs from agencies)