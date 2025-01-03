The first meteor shower of 2025 is already here! The Quadrantid meteor shower began on Thursday (Jan 2) night and will be visible until 12 January.

Advertisment

This shower is linked to the near-Earth asteroid (196256) 2003 EH1, which Earth passes through while orbiting the Sun.

It will radiate light in the night sky of the northern hemisphere, the British newspaper Independent said in a report.

The meteor shower will deliver up to 80 shooting stars every hour when it peaks this week, astronomers have forecast.

Advertisment

The celestial event offered stargazers a breathtaking display with the best eye-catching view on Thursday night, said the UK Met Office.

Skies are expected to be clear for most parts of the UK and Ireland, making it the perfect time to see this shooting stars.

Clear skies are forecast for most parts of the UK at midnight on 3 January, 2025 Photograph: (Met Office/ Screenshot))

Advertisment

Visible to naked eye, equipment not needed

Stargazers can view the Quadrantids without any specialist equipment, as the meteors will produce striking streaks of light as they burn up in the Earth's atmosphere.

NASA said, “Unlike most meteor showers, which originate from comets, the Quadrantids originate from an asteroid—asteroid 2003 EH1. Asteroid 2003 EH1 takes 5.52 years to complete one orbit around the Sun. It is possible that 2003 EH1 is a ‘dead comet’ or a ‘rock comet.’”

The meteors travel at a speed of about 40 kilometres per second and burn up at altitudes above 80 km in less than a second.

Also Read: Ursid Meteor Shower 2024: How to catch the last celestial show of the year

Meteor shower 2025: Best viewing tips for stargazers

Deputy director of the Royal Astronomical Society, Dr Robert Massey, said the intensity of the meteor shower depends on the location of the viewer.

“If you’re on the west coast of the US, or in the Pacific region, you could see maybe 70 or 80 meteors an hour. If you’re in the UK, you’re going to see somewhat fewer than that. But it’s still a strong shower,” he said.

He added that without a full moon, the celestial shower would be more visible because there would be less moonlight interfering with the view.

“A fireball is a bright meteor, and the Quadrantids often produce these dramatic events. So, if the weather is good and you have time, it’s worth looking out. It’s the perfect New Year treat,” Dr Massey added.

Also Read: Meteor shower linked to Halley's Comet has started. Here is when to watch the Orionids

An opportunity that should not be missed!

This celestial shower happens rarely, and one should take an opportunity to experience this sight. The Quadrantids, often called a New Year’s treat, offer a magical start to 2025 for those who take the time to witness this natural spectacle and gaze at the night sky.

(With inputs from agencies)