As 2024 comes to a close, the Ursid Meteor Shower gives skywatchers one last chance to see shooting stars. It will peak on the night of 21–22 December, right around the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, marking a beautiful end to the year's sky events.

Though not as big as the earlier Geminid Meteor Shower, the Ursids still promise bright fireballs that can be seen even with the moon in the sky. If you missed the Geminids, this is your chance to catch some stunning shooting stars before the year ends.

The Ursid Meteor Shower will be visible from December 17 to 26, with the best viewing on the night of December 21-22. The Geminid Meteor Shower, active from December 2 to 21, features meteors that are typically yellow but may also appear white or green, according to NASA.

What are the Ursids?

The Ursid Meteor Shower happens every year between 17 and 26 December, with its peak this year expected to bring up to 10 meteors per hour, according to EarthSky.org. This gentle shower is caused by debris from Comet 8P/Tuttle, which is about 5 kilometres wide and orbits the Sun every 13.6 years.

The meteors seem to come from the Ursa Minor constellation, also known as the Little Dipper. Since this constellation is circumpolar, meaning it's visible all night in the Northern Hemisphere, the meteors can be seen throughout the night.

When and where to watch

The best time to view the Ursids will be around midnight on 21 December, just before the Moon rises higher in the sky. On this night, the Moon will be slightly less than full (approximately 52% to 62% full) and may outshine some meteors, but the brightest fireballs should remain visible.

To get the best viewing experience:

> Experts recommend finding a spot away from city lights for the best view

> Head to a location far from artificial lights.

> Look up around midnight, before the Moon rises fully.

> Avoid using telescopes or binoculars—the naked eye offers the best view of meteor showers.

“The Ursids' radiant point is high in the night sky before dawn, giving stargazers an extended window to catch the display,” according to EarthSky's meteor experts.

Looking ahead to 2025

As the Ursids conclude the year’s meteor showers, stargazers can look forward to the Quadrantid Meteor Shower, which will peak on the night of 2–3 January 2025. Until then, make the most of the Ursid Meteor Shower to witness the final chapter of 2024's celestial events.

(With inputs from agencies)