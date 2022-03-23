Morning news brief: Joe Biden's Europe visit, Ashleigh Barty's retirement, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: US President Joe Biden is scheduled to go to Europe today to announce additional sanctions against Russia.

Ashleigh Barty on Wednesday (March 23) announced retirement from professional tennis at the age of 25.

'Russia would use nuclear weapons if...': Moscow warns West over Ukraine invasion

Russia would only use nuclear weapons in the context of the Ukraine conflict if it were facing an "existential threat," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov during an interaction with CNN International on Tuesday (March 22).

US President due to visit Europe today, expected to announce new sanctions against Russia

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to go to Europe today to announce additional sanctions against Russia. This week, he will attend talks with NATO and G7 leaders, which will also include UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Biden will make his first stop in Brussels.

World number one Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement from tennis aged 25

World number one Ashleigh Barty on Wednesday (March 23) announced retirement from professional tennis at the age of 25, leaving the sporting world shocked. The stunning tennis player has cited the fulfilment of her tennis goals and fatigue with life on the Tour.

Wikileaks' Julian Assange to marry fiancee Stella Moris in jail today

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and his fiancee Stella Moris get married on Wednesday, at the high-security London prison where he is being held during his extradition case.

WATCH | Gravitas: Zelensky's conditions for Ukraine's neutrality

As Russia's advance slows across Ukraine, experts believe Vladimir Putin is switching to Plan B. Will Putin use his military advantage to force a favourable peace deal? What are Zelensky's conditions for accepting neutrality?