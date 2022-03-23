US President due to visit Europe today, expected to announce new sanctions against Russia

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to go to Europe today to announce additional sanctions against Russia.

This week, he will attend talks with NATO and G7 leaders, which will also include UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Biden will make his first stop in Brussels.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the US is planning penalties against more than 300 members of Russia's lower house of parliament as early as Thursday.

"No final decisions have been made about who we will sanction and how many we will sanction," said a White House spokesperson.

"We will have additional sanctions measures to announce that will be rolled out in conjunction with our allies on Thursday when the President has the opportunity to speak with them."



Also read | Ukrainian politician’s wife nabbed with $28 mn, €1.3 mn cash stashed in suitcases in Hungary

Biden's trip will also include a joint declaration to improve energy security on the continent, which is heavily reliant on Russian gas.

Biden is flying to Brussels and Poland, which has taken in more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, in order to advocate for sustained solidarity among Western allies.

As the war drags on, Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who has asked for more US aid and a stronger military presence on NATO's eastern frontier.

The US has already increased its regular presence by tens of thousands of troops.

Watch | Gravitas: Zelensky's conditions for Ukraine's neutrality

In recent weeks, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Romania have all urged for a stronger NATO or US military deployment.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan suggested more help will be coming with announcements by Biden on longer term adjustments to NATO force posture on the eastern flank.

(With inputs from agencies)