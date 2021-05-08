Morning news brief: Jerusalem's violent clash, vaccine export, and more

While Jerusalem was filled with noises of violent clashes between the Palestinian youth and Israeli police officers during the holy month of Ramadan, in the West, US President Joe Biden has imposed stricter restrictions against increasing gun violence in the US, especially on 'ghost guns'.

Click on headlines to read more

EU calls on US, others to export vaccines, rather than talk about IP waiver

Commission head Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference on the sidelines of a summit of EU leaders that discussions on the waiver would not produce a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the short- to medium-term.

Jerusalem: Violent encounter injures 178 Palestinians and 6 police officers

Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades on Palestinian youth present at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Friday.

Biden enforces stricter rules against 'ghost guns' in US

The US Justice Department has also made it compulsory for retailers to perform background checks on buyers of kits that include parts needed to make a gun at home.

Gravitas: These bees can detect COVID-19

India's COVID surge: Why Children could be at risk