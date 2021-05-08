Gravitas: India's COVID surge: Why Children could be at risk

May 08, 2021, 01:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Going by most estimates, a third wave of Wuhan virus cases could hit children. Already, Children account for 22% of the new infections in the United States. WION’s Palki Sharma tells you why kids could be at risk in India's next surge.
Read in App