Morning news brief: IBM to lay off 3,900 employees, India celebrates 74th Republic Day, & more

The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) announced on Wednesday (January 25) that it would lay off 3,900 employees, joining other technological giants in mass firings. IBM said the layoffs would cause a $300 million charge in the January-March period. India on Thursday is celebrating its 74th Republic Day with the iconic parade starting at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceeding to the Red Fort ground. And following a two-year suspension after the Capitol Hill riot in 2021, Meta Platforms announced that it would reinstate the Facebook and Instagram accounts of former United States President Donald Trump.



IBM is laying off 3,900 employees, the company announced on Wednesday. It said that the firings were part of some asset divestments and because it missed its annual cash target. The layoffs will cause a $300 million charge in the January-March period, IBM said.

India will today celebrate its 74th Republic Day with the iconic parade starting at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceeding to the Red Fort ground. The parade will be a unique mix of India's military prowess and cultural diversity.

Following a two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021, Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) announced on Wednesday (January 25) that it will soon reinstate former US President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

A Ukrainian official appreciated the decision of the United States and Germany to provide advanced battle tanks to Kyiv to tackle Russia's aggression, however, he called these commitments “only the beginning” adding that the embattled country needs more than hundreds of tanks and further appealed for more fighter jets.