Blast rocks Nigeria, killing at least 50

A suspected bomb blast in Nigeria's north central region killed dozens of cattle herders and bystanders, a state government official and spokesperson of the national cattle breeders said on Wednesday. The incident happened on Tuesday night between Nasarawa and Benue states in north central Nigeria.

Authorities had confiscated the animals belonging to the herders for breaching anti-grazing laws. A group of Fulani herders were moving their cattle to Nasarawa from Benue when the explosion hit the area, the spokesperson of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Tasi'u Suleman, said.

"At least about 54 people died instantly. Those who were injured were countless," Suleman said.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa governor Abdullahi Sule did not give a figure for those dead, but told reporters that a bomb blast was responsible for the deaths.

It is also not known who was behind the explosion. Abdullahi said he had been meeting with security agencies "to ensure that we continue to douse the tension" that could be caused by the incident.

North central Nigeria, also known as the Middle Belt, is prone to violence due to clashes between Fulani pastoralists and farmers, who are mainly Christian. The matter is seen as ethno-religious conflict.

But experts point to the fact that population growth and climate change has led to an expansion of the area dedicated to farming. This has left little land available for open grazing by nomads' herds of cattle.

The governor's spokesperson Abubakar Ladan told Reuters that mass burial for those killed were held earlier on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE