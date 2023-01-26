Republic Day LIVE Updates: India to celebrate its 74th Republic Day today

India will today celebrate its 74th Republic Day with the iconic parade starting at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceeding to the Red Fort ground. The parade will be a unique mix of India's military prowess and cultural diversity. The parade ceremony would commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. This year, the chief guest is Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Thereafter, Modi and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at the Kartavya Path to witness the parade. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Amongst the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns. It replaces the vintage 25-pounder gun, reflecting upon the growing `Aatmanirbharta` in defence.

The parade would commence with President Droupaid Murmu taking the salute. The parade commander this time is Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, a second-generation army officer. The parade would also see a display of tableaus from the army, the navy and the air force, central government organisations and states and Union Territories (UTs).

