Republic Day LIVE Updates: India to celebrate its 74th Republic Day today
Story highlights
India will today celebrate its 74th Republic Day with the iconic parade starting at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceeding to the Red Fort ground. The parade will be a unique mix of India's military prowess and cultural diversity. The parade ceremony would commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. This year, the chief guest is Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Thereafter, Modi and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at the Kartavya Path to witness the parade. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Amongst the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns. It replaces the vintage 25-pounder gun, reflecting upon the growing `Aatmanirbharta` in defence. The parade would commence with President Droupaid Murmu taking the salute. The parade commander this time is Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, a second-generation army officer. The parade would also see a display of tableaus from the army, the navy and the air force, central government organisations and states and Union Territories (UTs).
President Droupadi Murmu approved 412 Gallantry awards and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. As per a statement issued by the defence ministry, the recipients of the awards this year include six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumous; 15 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 92 Sena Medals, including four posthumous; one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) (posthumous); seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry); and 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals.The government will also give away three Uttam Yudh Seva Medals; one Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medal; 52 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals; 10 Yudh Seva Medals; four Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); 36 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); and two Bar to Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) (posthumous).11 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), including three posthumous; 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); two Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal and126 Vishisht Seva Medals will also be awarded.
On Wednesday, the Indian government had announced the winners of the Padma Awards- which is one of the highest civilian awards in the country. Some of the notable people to receive the award are Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis (posthumous), tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, and music director and Golden Globe award winner for ‘RRR’ songs MM Keeravani.
This year, India's Republic Day parade will see many firsts at the Kartavya Path in Delhi.
Marching down the Kartavya Path (in New Delhi) for the first time will be the combined Band and Marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces, led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy. The contingent will have 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of Egypt's military.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is this year's chief guest for the Republic Day parade. This is the first time that an Egyptian leader has been invited on India`s Republic Day. After taking part in the celebrations, El-Sisi will attend an `At-Home` reception by Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.Later, El-Sisi will be called on by Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and the two sides will hold a meeting.
