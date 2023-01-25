Republic Day 2023: This year's R'day parade will witness many firsts at Kartavya Path; take a look inside

Republic Day 2023: India is in high spirits as it is approaching its 74th year of being a Republic. Every year India showcases its prowess to the world at the Rajpath (now changed to Kartavya Path) but this year will be extra special as all the equipment including ammunition showcased will represent India's indigenisation power. Republic Day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's official transition to being a republic on 26 January 1950.

Every year, in the capital city of New Delhi, armed forces personnel march along the sprawling lawns of Kartavya Path in an elaborate display to showcase India's military might and cultural pageantry.

The parade starts from Raisina Hill near the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's House) and marches past India Gate onto the historic Red Fort. On this day, ceremonious parades take place at the Kartavya Path, which is performed as a tribute to India, its diversity and its rich cultural heritage by the states of India by building tableaus.

The Central government has put 32,000 tickets on sale online for the masses, said defence ministry officials on 19 January. They said that all official invites for the ceremonial event will be sent online for the first time, according to the news agency PTI. This year India will see many firsts at Kartavya Path in Delhi, here are a few of those many firsts:

1. The 74th Republic Day celebrations will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue this year.

2. A military contingent of the Egyptian Army will march in India's Republic Day parade on January 26. The Egyptian military contingent will have 144 personnel participating in the parade.

3. The vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns that traditionally fires the thundering ceremonial 21-Gun Salute during the Republic Day celebrations will be replaced by 105 mm Indian field guns this year, as the government makes a further push for its Make in India initiative.

4. Another feature of this year's Republic Day is a team of "Daredevils" Motor Cycle Riders from the Corps of Signals co-led by a woman officer who will be part of the parade.

5. For the first time, women will form part of the BSF Camel Contingent.

6. Indigenously produced Prachand, a multi-role, light attack helicopter will also be part of the Indian Air Force flypast.

7. Besides the IL-38 aircraft, the formations like 'Bheem' and 'Vajrang' will be showcased over the Kartavya Path for the first time.