Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Monday (Mar 17) claimed responsibility for a second attack on an American aircraft carrier group in 24 hours in retaliation for US strikes, which still continue.

The Vatican on Sunday (Mar 16) released the first photograph of Pope Francis in more than a month that showed him participating in the a Holy Mass with other priests in the 10th-floor papal apartment in the Gemelli hospital, where he's admitted for pneumonia in both lungs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has replaced the chief of general staff of the armed forces, according to a decree issued Sunday, as Kyiv's frontline troops continue to struggle in the war against Russia.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels attack US ships 'for the second time in 24 hours'

Pope seen celebrating mass as Vatican releases his first photograph in more than a month

'A combat guy': Zelensky replaces army chief of general staff to 'increase efficiency of management'

Yuvraj Singh involved in heated face-off with West Indies pacer Tino Best during IML 2025 final- WATCH

During the International Masters League (IML) 2025 final held in Raipur, a heated exchange happened between India's Yuvraj Singh and West Indies' pacer Tino Best. The incident took place after Best completed his over and attempted to leave the field, possibly due to an injury concern.

WATCH | Trump-Putin phone call likely this week as Zelensky replaces military chief of staff