Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Monday (Mar 17) claimed responsibility for a second attack on an American aircraft carrier group in 24 hours in retaliation for the US strikes, which allegedly killed 53, including five children.

As quoted by news agencies, a spokesperson for the group said, "For the second time in 24 hours", Houthi fighters launched missiles and drones at the USS Harry S Truman and several of its warships in the northern Red Sea.

Earlier, the Houthis said they launched 18 missiles and a drone at the aircraft carrier, but hours later, they claimed to have fired a second round.

The US hasn't released any comment about the Houthis' claimed attacks.

A Houthi spokesperson posted a statement on Telegram on Monday (Mar 17), saying the attacks on the carrier group were "in retaliation to the continued American aggression against our country".

Meanwhile, on US President Donald Trump's orders, Washington has vowed to keep striking Yemen until the rebels stop attacking Red Sea shipping. Trump had warned that he would use "overwhelming lethal force" against the rebels.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels' health ministry said Sunday that the death toll from the first US strikes on Yemen has risen to 53.

The ministry's spokesperson Anis Al-Asbahi posted on X that 53 people had been killed, including "five children and two women", adding that 98 people had been wounded.

Why is the US targeting Houthi rebels?

Increased Houthi attacks on cargo vessels during the Gaza war have disrupted the vital Red Sea route, which normally carries about 12 per cent of world shipping traffic.

The Iran-backed rebels stopped their attacks when the Gaza ceasefire was declared in January, but have since threatened to resume them due to Israeli aid blockages to Gaza.

Trump earlier accused the group of waging "an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones".

He said that the aerial attacks were being carried out on Houthi bases, leaders and missile defences "to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom".

"No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World," Trump wrote on social media.

UN's plea to Houthi rebels

United Nations on Sunday called on the US military and Yemen's Houthi rebels to cease "all military activity" after a new round of deadly strikes and threats of reprisal.

"We note with concern the launching of multiple strikes on Huthi-controlled areas in Yemen by the United States overnight, which reportedly resulted in death and injuries," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"We are also concerned about the continued threats by the Huthis to resume their attacks targeting vessels in the Red Sea."

(With inputs from agencies)