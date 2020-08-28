Morning news brief: Fire erupts in chemical plant in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura, Trump slams NBA & more

Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana Photograph:( AFP )
Fire erupts in chemical plant in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura strikes; several homes left without power
Reports said at least 867,000 homes in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas were left without power.
Election will decide whether we save the American dream, says Trump at Republican National Convention
The US president said Biden's record is a roll call of "betrayals" and "blunders".
China's missile tests further destabilizes situation in South China Sea: Pentagon
The Pentagon said the United States had urged China last month to reduce 'militarization and coercion' in the region
Torrential rains claim 27 lives in Pakistan's financial capital
Videos posted on social media and footage on television channels painted a grim picture of a major collapse of the civic structure in Karachi
