Morning news brief: Fire erupts in chemical plant in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura, Trump slams NBA & more

WION Web Team New Delhi Aug 28, 2020, 07.20 AM(IST)

Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana Photograph:( AFP )

Fire erupts in chemical plant in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura strikes; several homes left without power

Fire in Chemical plant

Reports said at least 867,000 homes in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas were left without power.

Election will decide whether we save the American dream, says Trump at Republican National Convention

Trump at RNC
 

The US president said Biden's record is a roll call of "betrayals" and "blunders". 

China's missile tests further destabilizes situation in South China Sea: Pentagon

South China Sea

The Pentagon said the United States had urged China last month to reduce 'militarization and coercion' in the region

Torrential rains claim 27 lives in Pakistan's financial capital

Pak floods

Videos posted on social media and footage on television channels painted a grim picture of a major collapse of the civic structure in Karachi

Watch:

Gravitas: China's psychological warfare against India on social media