China's missile tests further destabilizes situation in South China Sea: Pentagon

The Pentagon on Thursday hit out against China's reported ballistic test missiles launch in the South China Sea.

"China's actions, including missile tests, further destabilize the situation in the South China Sea," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"Such exercises also violate PRC commitments under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea to avoid activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability," it said.

The Pentagon said the United States had urged China last month to reduce its "militarization and coercion" in the region, however, it said that "the PRC chose to escalate its exercise activities by firing ballistic missiles."

The defence department confirmed that China conducted military exercises near the Paracels in South China Sea which it said was "the latest in a long string of PRC actions to assert unlawful maritime claims and disadvantage its Southeast Asian neighbours."

The United States last month had declared China's pursuit of territory in the South China Sea as "illegal" amid tensions between the two countries in the region.

The US had earlier blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and individuals for taking part in building artificial islands in the South China Sea, a move which was criticised by China.

China's foreign ministry said it was "tyrannical logic" while saying that the US's words "grossly interfere in China's internal affairs". "China will take firm measures to uphold the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals," it said.

