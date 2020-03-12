Morning News Brief: Coronavirus, Taliban, Harvey Weinstein and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Coronavirus outbreak could get bigger in winters: Study





Individuals with extremely mild cases may also go undetected because they do not seek medical attention or mild symptoms are mistaken for the common cold. READ MORE

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus





The actor, 63, said that he and Wilson, also 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film after they felt tired with slight fevers.READ MORE

Explained: How Vladimir Putin could stay Russian President for two more terms





Among a long list of proposals, there is one that stands out - an end to the Constitutional term limits for Presidents.READ MORE