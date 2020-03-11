Explained: How Vladimir Putin could stay Russian President for two more terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been the leader of Russia for 20 years now. In that entire time, all throughout he has maintained a firm grip on the country.

And now, with the new Constitutional amendments, it looks like Putin is bound to touch the pinnacle of power - an authoritarian as described by the West or a nationalist who doesn't take no for an answer.

Perhaps the best adjective to describe the Russian President is power - at least that's what he likes to project. This week, Russia watchers had a close eye on Russia's state Duma.

The point of discussion was the landmark constitutional amendments that Russian Parliament plans to make.



Among a long list of proposals, there is one that stands out - an end to the Constitutional term limits for Presidents. Putin gave his endorsement to the plan on Tuesday. Russia's Parliament approved it on Wednesday. Something that would allow Vladimir Putin to run for President once again in 2024 when his Presidential term expires. The amendment allows him to stay in power for two more terms (until 2036, when he will be 84).

Back in January, Putin had announced plans to make some fundamental changes to the Russian Constitution. He wants a ban on handing over Russian territory to foreign powers - something that could strengthen Moscow's grip on Crimea.

Putin also wants a marriage to be defined as a union of man and woman - a move that would rule out marriage between homosexuals.

The Russian President wants the new amendments to be ironclad. He has proposed a referendum to allow citizens to approve the changes. A nationwide vote on the constitutional amendments is planned for April 22.

But, this is a vote that the Russian president is favoured to win - many even term the referendum just a formality. Russia watchers say that neither the legal system nor the voters present a serious challenge to Putin's plans.



