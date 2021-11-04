After the Democratic election loss in Virginia, US President Joe Biden has said that people in the country are ''upset and uncertain about a lot of things.''China Customs has announced that starting December 1, 32 nations would no longer grant favourable tariff treatment to Beijing, and an economist has predicted that labor-intensive enterprises will face the brunt of the change.A powerful man in China sexually assaulted a woman, then used his position to mentally torture her and forced her to submit to his demands.

After the Democratic election loss in Virginia, US President Joe Biden has said that people in the country are ''upset and uncertain about a lot of things.''

China has been accorded preferential treatment since 1978, and more than 40 nations have provided or continue to offer it duty-free status on some goods.

In China, the entire state machinery can be unleashed to silence that one woman, and the same is happening in the case of Peng Shuai, a professional tennis star, who claims to have been sexually assaulted by the former Vice Premier of China.

More than 40 countries have agreed to "consign coal to history'' and phase out the world's dirtiest fossil fuel.



Watch | Ethiopia heads towards civil war, Tigray forces advance further south